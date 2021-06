On today’s Bulwark Podcast, Benjamin Wittes joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his recent piece about the difficulty of overturning an election, why we should be wary of turning justices into celebrities (and why they shouldn’t become pundits), and why we’re at the high water mark of MAGA delusion.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher