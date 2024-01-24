We are pivoting pretty decisively from primary season to the general election, and Trump is winning over his rivals by being 'peak Trump'—talking about Jan 6, his legal cases, and calling E. Jean Carroll a liar. Plus, the capitulation of the Wall Street elites. Semafor's Benjy Sarlin joins Charlie Sykes.
Benjy Sarlin: Wake up to Reality
Jan 24, 2024
