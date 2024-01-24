The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Benjy Sarlin: Wake up to Reality
Benjy Sarlin: Wake up to Reality
Charlie Sykes
Jan 24, 2024
We are pivoting pretty decisively from primary season to the general election, and Trump is winning over his rivals by being 'peak Trump'—talking about Jan 6, his legal cases, and calling E. Jean Carroll a liar. Plus, the capitulation of the Wall Street elites. Semafor's Benjy Sarlin joins Charlie Sykes.

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Charlie Sykes

