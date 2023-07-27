Good afternoon, Press Pass readers. We’re coming up to the end of the last week of business in Congress before a long recess. During the break, I’ll be hitting the campaign trail for reporting beyond Washington. Make sure to sign up for Bulwark+ so you don’t miss any exclusive dispatches from around the country.

Today’s Press Pass looks at the somewhat quixotic right-wing effort to impeach President Joe Biden—which gained some momentum this week after Kevin McCarthy floated an official inquiry. We’ll also take a look at yesterday’s blockbuster hearing on UFOs, during which one witness in particular made a number of questionable claims.

(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Impeachment ‘theater’

On Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floated the possibility of moving forward with an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. His new openness to the cause represents a major step forward for House GOP advocates of the retaliatory mission to punish Joe Biden and the Democrats on behalf of former President Donald Trump.