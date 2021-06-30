Biden Is Right to Stay Out of Hungary’s Culture War
Dalibor Rohac on why the White House should deny Viktor Orbán the fight he clearly craves.
Leading The Bulwark…
Biden Is Right to Stay Out of Hungary’s Culture War
DALIBOR ROHAC: The White House should deny Viktor Orbán the fight he clearly craves.
🎧 On the Pods… 🎧
Mona Charen: on our Electoral FUBARS
Mona Charen and Charlie Sykes discuss New York's election mess, privatizing the national Guard, the racism of Paul Gosar, and the right's Lizard Brain.
For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐
MORNING SHOTS: NYC's Epic Election FUBAR 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES on the GOP's Nazi problem.
THE TRIAD: Does Any of This Make Sense? 🔐
JVL: The economy looks kind of crazy.
The Next Level: The Boys: Updated 🔐
This time with the right episode.
In today’s Bulwark…
Joe Biden: Iran Hawk?
SHAY KHATIRI: Half a year into his presidency, he has ordered more strikes on Iran’s forces than Trump, Obama, W. Bush, Clinton, and H.W. Bush combined.
From The Bulwark Aggregator…
Ohio is the epicenter of the Republican civil war—and Trump is winning – Josh Kraushaar, National Journal
Trump-Loving Junk-Car Billionaire Pays for Kristi Noem to Send Troops to Border – William Bredderman, The Daily Beast
How Underground Fiber Optics Spy on Humans Moving Above – Matt Simon, Wired
Arkansas Deputy Kills Teen ‘Armed’ With Antifreeze Trying To Fix a Truck – Scott Shackford, Reason
The Family Behind the Covid Bleach Cure Was Making a Fortune – Thomas Buckley, Bloomberg Businessweek
Arizona ballot audit shows signs of backfiring on GOP – Marc Caputo, Politico
Josh Mandel’s staff quit campaign because of toxic work environment created by staffer in relationship with Mandel, sources say – Laura A. Bischoff and Haley BeMiller, The Columbus Dispatch
That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com
—30—
Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.
|42