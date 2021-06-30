Biden Is Right to Stay Out of Hungary’s Culture War

Dalibor Rohac on why the White House should deny Viktor Orbán the fight he clearly craves.

Jim Swift
2 hr agoShare

Leading The Bulwark…

Featured Image

Biden Is Right to Stay Out of Hungary’s Culture War

DALIBOR ROHAC: The White House should deny Viktor Orbán the fight he clearly craves.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Mona Charen: on our Electoral FUBARS

Mona Charen and Charlie Sykes discuss New York's election mess, privatizing the national Guard, the racism of Paul Gosar, and the right's Lizard Brain.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: NYC's Epic Election FUBAR 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on the GOP's Nazi problem.

THE TRIAD: Does Any of This Make Sense? 🔐

JVL: The economy looks kind of crazy.

The Next Level: The Boys: Updated 🔐

This time with the right episode.

In today’s Bulwark…

Featured Image

Joe Biden: Iran Hawk?

SHAY KHATIRI: Half a year into his presidency, he has ordered more strikes on Iran’s forces than Trump, Obama, W. Bush, Clinton, and H.W. Bush combined.

Join now

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.

Share
← Previous