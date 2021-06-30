Biden Is Right to Stay Out of Hungary’s Culture War

Leading The Bulwark…

DALIBOR ROHAC: The White House should deny Viktor Orbán the fight he clearly craves.

Mona Charen and Charlie Sykes discuss New York's election mess, privatizing the national Guard, the racism of Paul Gosar, and the right's Lizard Brain.

CHARLIE SYKES on the GOP's Nazi problem.

THE TRIAD: Does Any of This Make Sense? 🔐

JVL: The economy looks kind of crazy.

The Next Level: The Boys: Updated 🔐

This time with the right episode.

SHAY KHATIRI: Half a year into his presidency, he has ordered more strikes on Iran’s forces than Trump, Obama, W. Bush, Clinton, and H.W. Bush combined.

