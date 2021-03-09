Biden Moves to Strengthen Voting

Leading The Bulwark…

KIMBERLY WEHLE: The executive order he issued over the weekend is admirable—but there’s only so much a president can do acting alone.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Bloomberg’s Tim O’Brien joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about Donald Trump’s fiscal and legal future, now that he is a private citizen.

On this week’s episode, Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post) fills in Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark) and Peter Suderman (Reason) about the whole to-do over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s and their interview with Oprah. And the gang reviews Coming 2 America! Is it an exciting new adventure or a stale old rehash?

An H.R. 1 Symposium 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: What’s wrong with H.R. 1?

JONATHAN V. LAST: H.R. 1 H8ers

Sure, International Women’s Day was yesterday, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate it today! (Look, podcasting schedules are a real pain, okay, give us a break.) Alyssa, Peter, and Sonny have some recommendations for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy!

MONA CHAREN: Tip-toeing around the linkage of coronavirus mortality and obesity doesn’t do anyone any favors.

RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON: The Biden administration’s enormous post-Trump, post-Stephen Miller challenge.

Directly into my veins… This Bloomberg item is an infuriating read. “How Unfair Property Taxes Keep Black Families From Gaining Wealth.” I don’t want to spoil a word of it for you. Read the whole damn thing.

Oh my… “We got emails that show how one DHS office reacted to the January 6th insurrection in real time.” CREW has some damning stuff. They deliver receipts, and DHS dropped the ball. Big time.

For all you Seussians… Guess what? The internet delivers. You can read (and print) your favorite “banned” books.

Speaking of Seuss…

This is next level stupidity, but Erickson is probably not wrong about conservative voters wanting to punish Democrats for something that had nothing to do with government. Rather, an estate and a publisher. But why encourage it? Yes, voters can be really dim. But once you realize that, shouldn’t one use their position to guide them to a better place? Perhaps that’s just me.

Wait, what?

I am happy whenever people find God, but consummate trolls who, like Milo, are evil rarely do. I guess we’ll see.

Can I please be a victim of cancel culture? Pretty please?

Maybe the joke was a bad idea, Josh.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. I’m just glad this guy doesn’t have any role in our government anymore.

Trump truly hires the best people.

Get ready! Our livestream this week features: Charlie, Amanda, Mona, and Tim Miller, and they’ll hash out the week in Biden World.

Drop me a note if you have any questions, thoughts, etc: swift@thebulwark.com.

