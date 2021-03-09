Biden Moves to Strengthen Voting

Kim Wehle on why there’s only so much a president can do acting alone.

Biden Moves to Strengthen Voting

KIMBERLY WEHLE: The executive order he issued over the weekend is admirable—but there’s only so much a president can do acting alone.

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Tim O'Brien on Donald Trump and His Legal Future

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Bloomberg’s Tim O’Brien joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about Donald Trump’s fiscal and legal future, now that he is a private citizen.

ATMA: 'Coming 2 America' Reviewed! Plus: What's the Deal with the Royals?

On this week’s episode, Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post) fills in Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark) and Peter Suderman (Reason) about the whole to-do over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s and their interview with Oprah. And the gang reviews Coming 2 America! Is it an exciting new adventure or a stale old rehash?

An H.R. 1 Symposium 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: What’s wrong with H.R. 1?

JONATHAN V. LAST: H.R. 1 H8ers

ATMA BONUS EPISODE: Recommended Viewing: What to Watch for International Women's Day! 🔐

Sure, International Women’s Day was yesterday, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate it today! (Look, podcasting schedules are a real pain, okay, give us a break.) Alyssa, Peter, and Sonny have some recommendations for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy!

COVID-19’s Big Fat Non-Surprise

MONA CHAREN: Tip-toeing around the linkage of coronavirus mortality and obesity doesn’t do anyone any favors.

Reversing Trump’s Assault on Legal Immigration

RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON: The Biden administration’s enormous post-Trump, post-Stephen Miller challenge.

Directly into my veins… This Bloomberg item is an infuriating read. “How Unfair Property Taxes Keep Black Families From Gaining Wealth.” I don’t want to spoil a word of it for you. Read the whole damn thing.

Oh my… “We got emails that show how one DHS office reacted to the January 6th insurrection in real time.” CREW has some damning stuff. They deliver receipts, and DHS dropped the ball. Big time.

For all you Seussians… Guess what? The internet delivers. You can read (and print) your favorite “banned” books.

Speaking of Seuss…

Twitter avatar for @CrunchyFishTaco💥🐟🌮 @CrunchyFishTaco
i'm sure they'll be thinking about dr. seuss when there's an empty seat at the table for thanksgiving and christmas https://t.co/z1gPyD1KhJ

Erick Erickson @EWErickson

I know a lot of smart people are out there saying the GOP was so focused on Dr. Seuss that they couldn't mount effective opposition to the COVID plan. I think they need to learn what I've started learning — more voters will remember Seuss when they vote than the COVID plan.

March 9th 2021

2 Retweets

This is next level stupidity, but Erickson is probably not wrong about conservative voters wanting to punish Democrats for something that had nothing to do with government. Rather, an estate and a publisher. But why encourage it? Yes, voters can be really dim. But once you realize that, shouldn’t one use their position to guide them to a better place? Perhaps that’s just me.

Wait, what?

Twitter avatar for @RightWingWatchRight Wing Watch @RightWingWatch
🤔 lifesitenews.com/news/activist-… Image

March 9th 2021

39 Retweets

I am happy whenever people find God, but consummate trolls who, like Milo, are evil rarely do. I guess we’ll see.

Can I please be a victim of cancel culture? Pretty please?

Twitter avatar for @JoshDennyJosh Denny @JoshDenny
This joke got me fired from a job making $150k a year - 2 years ago. https://t.co/K0kL1cvJX4

Josh Denny @JoshDenny

Happy #InternationalWomensDay everyone! Stay safe on those dangerous roads today! https://t.co/SCGQW4WrTc

March 8th 2021

1,094 Retweets

Maybe the joke was a bad idea, Josh.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. I’m just glad this guy doesn’t have any role in our government anymore.

Twitter avatar for @TimodcTim Miller @Timodc
Great question, no I did not! Did you get paid by a serial sexual assaulter and bigot’s failed reelection campaign? Yes! Did you get paid to travel to Nevada as part of that losers attempt to steal the election and stay in power? Yes! This is fun let’s keep playing. https://t.co/FTHELfXf3S

Richard Grenell @RichardGrenell

Did you get paid by @ProjectLincoln or their partners? https://t.co/Ai3xs6eWgK

March 9th 2021

965 Retweets

Trump truly hires the best people.

