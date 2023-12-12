(GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Hostages

Joe Biden and Democrats want to pass a bill funding $110 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Republicans are refusing to pass any bill to give aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Why? Republicans are holding this aid hostage and will not release it unless Democrats give them what they want on immigration.

It’s a complicated situation, because House Republicans have one set of immigration demands while Republicans in the Senate refuse to say what their demands are. And also you are dealing with a bunch of nihilists who have sacrificed every foreign policy principle they claimed to uphold for the past half century to keep a racist game show host happy. We will explore these complications in a minute.

But let’s start with the conclusion: Biden and the Democrats should cave. They should give Republicans (almost) whatever they want.

Trigger warning: You’re not going to like this.