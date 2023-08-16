Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Join now

U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on November 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

CONFESSION: FOR THE PAST COUPLE OF YEARS, I fell into the “Biden shouldn’t run again” camp. Too old. Better not to ask Americans to re-elect a man who will be 82 in November of 2024 and . . . you know the rest. Nikki Haley summed it up tactlessly in April: “The idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is probable.” But I’ve thought better of it. Yes, Biden is the oldest man ever elected president and bids fair to break his own record, but that’s not entirely a bad thing.

READ THE REST.

Join now

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

Join now

THIS WEEK’S INDICTMENT OF DONALD TRUMP and 18 alleged co-conspirators, handed down by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, asserts that “Trump and the other Defendants . . . knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome” of the 2020 election. But many of the acts detailed in the indictment, such as tweets and testimony at hearings, were out in the open. Trump and his collaborators will say—in fact, they’re already saying—that they genuinely believed the election had been stolen, and they were just trying to correct that injustice. What’s the evidence that these people knowingly and willfully participated in a conspiracy, as opposed to a legitimate effort to contest the election results?

READ THE REST.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME🚨

I promised you F-15s.

Happy Wednesday! The new F-15s are getting a workout here today. Don’t blink and you can see one above.

Trump’s toast, folks… Clark Neily at CATO echoing my thoughts on the Trump indictments: “it is now all but certain that he will be convicted of multiple felonies in one or more of the four pending cases against him.”

At The Messenger…. Tom LoBianco, Marc Caputo, and Dan Merica explain why Georgia is Trump’s Achilles Heel.

Back in my hometown… The pandemic caused Shaker Heights to rush to integrate classrooms. Here’s what happened next.

Why the MAGA hysteria about bombing Mexico… is dumber than you thought.

Matt Labash sums it up… He’s tired of the Trump crime spree, which goes on. And on. And on.

Meanwhile, in Ohio… SoS and Senate hopeful Frank LaRose fired his press secretary for critical tweets about Donald Trump. Somebody alert the cancel culture police!

What happened… To dealing with George Santos quickly? Related: A Santos aide was indicted for impersonating an aide to Kevin McCarthy.

ICYMI: JVL in The Atlantic on “The Agony of Mike Pence.”

People should pay. A woman died because of the Marion County Record raid. The KBI has taken over and the seized items were returned.

Join now

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.