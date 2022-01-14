Biden's Nadir Week?

|0:00
|-55:21
NY Times columnist Bret Stephens joins the panel, including Norm Ornstein, to discuss the GOP in the wake of Jan 6 and whether the Democrats are missing the boat on ECA and voting reform.
Highlights/Lowlights:
https://www.nationalaffairs.com/publications/detail/the-long-term-care-challenge
https://reason.com/2022/01/12/the-u-s-immigration-system-needs-to-do-more-to-help-uyghurs/
https://jabberwocking.com/why-is-president-biden-staking-so-much-on-passing-new-voter-laws/
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/01/democrats-botched-public-school-covid-policy/621183/
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2022/01/11/oakland-lefty-my-whole-life-school-closures-triggered-an-identity-crisis-526860
Subscribe to The Bulwark’s Beg to Differ with Mona Charen on your favorite podcast platform.
Apple | Google | Castbox | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher