Biden’s Trip Abroad—and TR’s

REMINDER: There is no Thursday Night Bulwark this week. It will return next week.

Leading The Bulwark…

LINDSAY M. CHERVINSKY: What presidential trips tell us about America’s standing in the world.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today's Bulwark Podcast, Bill Kristol joins Charlie Sykes to discuss Biden's first G7 as President, the Putin problem, Trump's DOJ abuses, infrastructure spending and compromise, secret dinners, and police dramas.

Eric Edelman joins to discuss Biden's trip, the ProPublica tax story, and the Democrats' Manchin mistake.

Hortense has a moment of redemption… but did she earn it? Some of the scheming from these episodes seems a little too contrived. Some of the escapes seem improbably, too—but then again, so did the ones in real life. Is the show playing games with the numbers? Will it ever not be soul-crushing again? Please?

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: The right continues to fetishize political violence

JVL: Trump has a new slogan.

SECRET PODCAST: The Infrastructure Over/Under 🔐

Place your bets!

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

G. BORDEN FLANAGAN: Our LARPing is training us in the vices that our political system is straining to keep at bay.

KRISTOFER HARRISON: Putin can’t have it both ways. Either he’s sanctioning the cyberattacks or he does not have control of his country.

SONNY BUNCH: Ethical standards in film writing are a dumpster fire!

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

As I type this… My wife and kids are at the library and me and area dog have a moment of peace and quiet. I hope your week has been as fulfilling as mine has, being able to catch up with fellow Bulwark colleagues and being social. Today is hot and rainy in Washington, but we might have a good Sunday for outdoor activities.

Life on a destroyer… Make some time for this awesome documentary.

Is this bad?

Cops 4 Insurrection…

It gets better:

Yeah, sorry, officer, you don’t get to continue doing your job after what you did.

Speaking of insurrectionists… An Oregon legislator was removed from office for his actions, and well, you should read the whole story at the NY Times.

The kids are all right… As bad as things may seem, some kids, especially ones who have been raised in trying circumstances, can give us all a bit of hope, as the Washington Post reports.

Doubling down on stupidity. Hard to make this up…

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.