Lindsay Chervinsky on what presidential trips tell us about America’s standing in the world.

Jim Swift
4 hr ago

Biden’s Trip Abroad—and TR’s

LINDSAY M. CHERVINSKY: What presidential trips tell us about America’s standing in the world.

Bill Kristol on Biden v. Putin

On today's Bulwark Podcast, Bill Kristol joins Charlie Sykes to discuss Biden's first G7 as President, the Putin problem, Trump's DOJ abuses, infrastructure spending and compromise, secret dinners, and police dramas.

Vaccinate the World

Eric Edelman joins to discuss Biden's trip, the ProPublica tax story, and the Democrats' Manchin mistake.

The Train Has Left (Season 3, Episodes 5 & 6)

Hortense has a moment of redemption… but did she earn it? Some of the scheming from these episodes seems a little too contrived. Some of the escapes seem improbably, too—but then again, so did the ones in real life. Is the show playing games with the numbers? Will it ever not be soul-crushing again? Please?

MORNING SHOTS: Who Would You Shoot? 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES: The right continues to fetishize political violence

THE TRIAD: What Does "Save America" Mean? 🔐

JVL: Trump has a new slogan.

SECRET PODCAST: The Infrastructure Over/Under 🔐

Place your bets!

Thucydides on Partisanship, Insurrection, and the Risks of Civil War

G. BORDEN FLANAGAN: Our LARPing is training us in the vices that our political system is straining to keep at bay.

The Ransomware Problem Shows That Russia Is Either a Rogue State or a Failed State

KRISTOFER HARRISON: Putin can’t have it both ways. Either he’s sanctioning the cyberattacks or he does not have control of his country.

'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.' Review

SONNY BUNCH: Ethical standards in film writing are a dumpster fire!

As I type this… My wife and kids are at the library and me and area dog have a moment of peace and quiet. I hope your week has been as fulfilling as mine has, being able to catch up with fellow Bulwark colleagues and being social. Today is hot and rainy in Washington, but we might have a good Sunday for outdoor activities.

Life on a destroyer… Make some time for this awesome documentary.

Is this bad?

Twitter avatar for @HeathMayoHeath Mayo @HeathMayo
So Texas Republicans blamed Democrats for walking out to prevent passage of a bill that they themselves now admit was “horrific,” riddled with errors, and not worth passing? Amateur hour in Austin—all around.

June 11th 2021

8 Retweets

Cops 4 Insurrection…

Twitter avatar for @ddale8Daniel Dale @ddale8
These are conversations the FBI alleges a current Chicago police officer had with someone he knows, three days before the officer allegedly stormed the Capitol while wearing a Chicago police hoodie. justice.gov/file/1403441/d… Image

June 11th 2021

658 Retweets

It gets better:

Twitter avatar for @jmetr22bJason Meisner @jmetr22b
Prosecutors are asking that Chwiesiuk be barred from possessing a firearm and surrender his FOID card while under court supervision. His lawyer, Tim Grace, is objecting... those conditions would prevent Chwiesiuk from active police work while the case is pending

June 11th 2021

22 Retweets

Yeah, sorry, officer, you don’t get to continue doing your job after what you did.

Speaking of insurrectionists… An Oregon legislator was removed from office for his actions, and well, you should read the whole story at the NY Times.

The kids are all right… As bad as things may seem, some kids, especially ones who have been raised in trying circumstances, can give us all a bit of hope, as the Washington Post reports.

Doubling down on stupidity. Hard to make this up…

Twitter avatar for @JasonSCampbellJason Campbell @JasonSCampbell
Doubling down from yesterday, Newsmax guest calls for high school student who said "Allah" during the Pledge of Allegiance to be criminally investigated: "I'm calling on the state attorney general to look into this" Image

June 11th 2021

79 Retweets

