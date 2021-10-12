Big Country’s MAGA Bulletin

Leading The Bulwark…

JIM SWIFT: Visit businesses around Abilene, Texas and you might encounter this free local paper packed with conspiracy theories.

INTRODUCING: SHIELD OF THE REPUBLIC

Read Bill Kristol’s introduction…

A discussion of why the war in Afghanistan was in General Mark Milley’s words “a strategic failure,” why the Afghan government failed to inspire Afghans to fight for their own country, and the legacy of former ambassador and peace agreement negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad.

Not only is Trump doubling down in support of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, he's turning Ashli Babbitt into a martyr. Plus, when will Biden build back better bumper sticker-style messaging from the White House? Lawfare's David Priess joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

Plus, what's the deal with the IATSE strike?

CHARLIE SYKES on panic punditry about Biden.

JVL: Some people think the D's are doing just fine.

On this week’s special bonus episode, Sonny, Alyssa, and Peter debate which Bond is best—and discuss how they came to the series initially.

TIM MILLER: Even if Democrats can pass their big bill, they won’t be able to sell it.

ERIC S. EDELMAN: His was a quiet but compelling voice in the highest wartime deliberations.

39,000 FEET OVER MEMPHIS, TN— As much as Republicans want the delays Southwest airlines is experiencing to become a partisan football they can spike to own the libs, reality (read the company and the pilots’ union) has other explanations. Womp womp.

Meanwhile, Gov. Abbott, who previously said he didn’t want to get the government messing around with the decisions of private businesses decided to change his mind and ban employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination.

Texas-based airlines American and Southwest, which I am flying right now, said that they were going to ignore Abbott because President Biden’s mandate supersedes his. Burned.

Despite paying for in-flight wifi so I could write this newsletter, it is not working very well. And without the ability to access the internet, I can’t provide much in the way of internet goodness today. Sorry. But flying 400 mph at this altitude, it’s still just a wonder to me that internet ever works at all.

We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

