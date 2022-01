Democrats say they're the party of government. Why not make it run more effectively — so the FDA isn't so ham-fisted and the CDC isn't so slow? Also, one year after Jan.6, how have our electoral guardrails still not been fixed? Bill Kristol joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

