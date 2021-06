On today’s Bulwark podcast, Bill Kristol joins Charlie Sykes to discuss how the GOP has resorted to placating its base with tough-sounding rhetoric, despite letting the inmates run the asylum and steal all the attention from the leadership that is seemingly unwilling to govern.

