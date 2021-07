On today's Bulwark Podcast, Bill Kristol joins Charlie Sykes to discuss the Milwaukee Bucks, Trump's worst day since leaving office, the 1/6 commission, and how Dr. Anthony Fauci broke free from following the 'old rules' of politics.

