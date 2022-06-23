Jun 23 • 49M
Bill Kristol: Why We Were Alarmed

Ron Johnson has no good explanation for why his staff tried to hand fake electors to Pence. Plus, the Jan 6 hearings' trickle down effect on Trump's standing, racial prejudice in today's conservatism, and Dem candidates decoupling from Biden. Bill Kristol joins Charlie Sykes today.