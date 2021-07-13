'Black Widow' Podcast

This week Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) assembled for a rare in-person show to discuss the biggest movie of the year (so far!), Black Widow. Is it fine? Okay? Acceptable? Perfectly competent? Listen to find out! Plus, the gang discusses the ethics of using personal histories of non-famous people in response to revelations that parts of the viral New Yorker short story, “Cat Person,” were cribbed from a real person. And on the special bonus episode, we highlight Marvel’s villain problem.

