I have to say, I find it a little rich to hear former Disney CEO Bob Iger couch his opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida in terms of “right and wrong.” Here’s what Iger told CNN Plus’s Chris Wallace when asked about the company’s response to the legislation, as recounted by Deadline:

“A lot of these issues are not necessarily political,” Iger said in the interview, which will stream this week. “It’s about right and wrong. So I happened to feel, and I tweeted an opinion about the ‘don’t say gay’ bill in Florida. To me, it wasn’t about politics. It is about what is right and what is wrong, and that just seemed wrong. It seemed potentially harmful to kids.” … “We never really saw much evidence of that, even though there were threats about boycotts on certain things,” Iger replied. “Again, when you are dealing with right and wrong, and when you are dealing with something that does have a profound impact on your business, I just think you have to do what is right and not worry about the potential backlash to it.”

There are plenty of good-faith criticisms to be made about the law in question; my longtime friend and current boss Sarah Longwell makes a number of them here in discussing how the overly broad way it’s written could mean that her family would have to be invisible from her child’s classroom.

Bob Iger is in no position to offer such good-faith criticisms. Bob Iger has happily done the wrong thing time and again when profit was on the line when it comes to Disney’s activities in China. Under Bob Iger’s watch, Disney erased Tibetans from their films, watched happily as Chinese officials relocated entire villages from the site of their Shanghai park, and in the credits of Mulan literally thanked the security apparatus operating literal Uighur prison camps as part of China’s literal campaign of literal ethnic cleansing.

But hey, right and wrong, right? Bob Iger, paragon of virtue, is certainly most concerned with that, is he not? Let’s see what he told Kara Swisher about these China issues in what amounted to an exit interview from his tenure at Disney:

Disney is a global company and does business in just about every market in the world, save for a couple, North Korea being one. And when you do business around the world— this is not a cop-out, but you have to conform to a variety of different things about the market you’re doing business in. … And you try in the process not to compromise what I’ll call values. But there are compromises that companies have to make to be global. And again, I’m not condoning— and then, there are times when you draw the line and say, just, we’re not going to do it. Now, not entering a market— if it’s a huge market and you want to be a global company and you’re looking for growth, it’s very hard.

Oh, it’s very hard, is it? To stop sucking up to the people committing crimes against humanity because they might not show Eternals in theaters? (How’d that work out for you?)

There are many subjects Bob Iger is qualified to opine upon. Understanding right and wrong in the face of potential business difficulties is not one of them.

