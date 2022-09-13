Sep 13 • 40M
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Versus the Discourse
Plus: Movie stars are flocking to Netflix. But is Netflix killing the movie star?
Upgrade to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
2 comments
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the ways in which movie stars benefit from Netflix (huge paychecks!) and also how they’re ill-served by The Service (minimal promotion, which removes stars from the public eye). Is Netflix a boon or a secret curse for Hollywood’…