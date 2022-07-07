Jul 7 • 40M
Boris Johnson Is More Bill Clinton, Less Donald Trump (with David Frum)
Boris Johnson is a charming and self-indulgent character, but fundamentally not sinister — he didn't attack the British constitutional order. Plus, the Fulton County investigation of Trump, and how Dobbs is like Prohibition. David Frum joins Charlie Sykes today.