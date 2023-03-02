Both Victory and Security Guarantee for Ukraine

Eliot and Eric chew over the developments in Ukraine. They consider divisions within and among West European governments, the question of what defeat of Russia and victory for Ukraine means in practical terms, the lingering overestimation of Russian possibilities and underestimation of Ukrainian potential on the battlefield, and the potential role of China providing lethal aid to Russia. They conclude with a discussion about making the U.S. the arsenal of democracy in the West and globally and the use and abuse of historical analogies.

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. Email us with your feedback at shieldoftherepublic@gmail.com.

“NATO’s Biggest European Members Float Defense Pact With Ukraine” by Wall Street Journal

“How Putin blundered into Ukraine — then doubled down” by Financial Times

Timothy Snyder’s Essay Debunking Vladimir Putin’s Essay Written After Consuming Hallucinogens, “How to think about war in Ukraine”

Eliot’s Article on the False Historical Lessons from World War II, “Military History Doesn’t Say What Ukraine’s Critics Think”

“Every Man His Own Historian” by Carl L. Becker

Eliot’s Foreign Affairs Essay, “Move Fast and Win Things”

Thinking In Times by Ernest May and Richard Neustadt

Eric’s Article with David Kramer and Vlad Kobets, “Ukraine and Belarus Are Fighting the Same War”

Eric’s Article with David Kramer and Ben Parker, “Moldova Is Putin’s Next Target”

“After the Fall. Must We Prepare for the Breakup of Russia?” by Bruno Tertrais

