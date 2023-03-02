The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Both Victory and Security Guarantee for Ukraine
0:00
-57:03

Both Victory and Security Guarantee for Ukraine

The Bulwark
Mar 2, 2023
Share

Eliot and Eric chew over the developments in Ukraine. They consider divisions within and among West European governments, the question of what defeat of Russia and victory for Ukraine means in practical terms, the lingering overestimation of Russian possibilities and underestimation of Ukrainian potential on the battlefield, and the potential role of China providing lethal aid to Russia. They conclude with a discussion about making the U.S. the arsenal of democracy in the West and globally and the use and abuse of historical analogies.

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. Email us with your feedback at shieldoftherepublic@gmail.com.

HMS Belfast

“NATO’s Biggest European Members Float Defense Pact With Ukraine” by Wall Street Journal

“How Putin blundered into Ukraine — then doubled down” by Financial Times

Timothy Snyder’s Essay Debunking Vladimir Putin’s Essay Written After Consuming Hallucinogens, “How to think about war in Ukraine”

Eliot’s Article on the False Historical Lessons from World War II, “Military History Doesn’t Say What Ukraine’s Critics Think”

“Every Man His Own Historian” by Carl L. Becker

Eliot’s Foreign Affairs Essay, “Move Fast and Win Things”

Thinking In Times by Ernest May and Richard Neustadt

Eric’s Article with David Kramer and Vlad Kobets, “Ukraine and Belarus Are Fighting the Same War”

Eric’s Article with David Kramer and Ben Parker, “Moldova Is Putin’s Next Target”

“After the Fall. Must We Prepare for the Breakup of Russia?” by Bruno Tertrais

Senior Policy Analyst

Jewish Institute for National Security of America

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. We probe beyond the hive mind of Washington conventional wisdom on national security and foreign affairs.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Pocket Casts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
50:46
What Happens if the House Fails in its Obligation
  
The Bulwark
53:16
Eric and Eliot Look at the Bright Side
  
The Bulwark
56:42
This War is Going to End Exactly How the West Decides it Will
  
The Bulwark
58:33
We Need a Zero Tolerance Iran Policy
  
The Bulwark
1:04:50
David Petraeus & Andrew Roberts on War
  
The Bulwark
1:06:04
Barbarossa: The war in the east
  
The Bulwark
56:21
What happens when the Russians come to your country
  
The Bulwark
56:56
The Price of Strategic Slovenliness
  
The Bulwark