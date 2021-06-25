Brace Yourself: Trump Starts Up His Rallies Again This Weekend

Daniel McGraw on the return of the MAGA circus.

Jim Swift
Brace Yourself: Trump Starts Up His Rallies Again This Weekend

DANIEL MCGRAW: He’s bringing the MAGA circus to Ohio. Here’s why.

BEG TO DIFFER: Why Can’t Democrats Take Yes for an Answer?

NY Times columnist Thomas Edsall joins the group to consider voting rights, the infrastructure negotiations, crime, and critical race theory.

Bill Kristol: On Why Politics Remains Dangerous

Bill Kristol and Charlie Sykes discuss the fragility of Biden's infrastructure deal; Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, and the vaccine demagoguery of Ron Johnson.

AFV: The Commies Are Back (Season 3, Episodes 9 & 10)

MORNING SHOTS: The Art of the (Real) Deal 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on Rudy's endless downfall.

THE TRIAD: Not One Democrat 🔐

JVL: Republicans can hit or miss. Democrats can't miss once

SECRET PODCAST: Are Dems Being Moderate Enough? 🔐

Sarah and JVL on the looming peril.

TNB: Political Panic Porn and Why It Matters 🔐

With protests at school boards about Critical Race Theory and transgender issues, the #Fraudit in Arizona coming to an end, there’s a culture v. policy clash and panic all around! Join Mona, Tim, Bill, and Sarah as they break it all down.

Bipartisan Biden Continues to Be Better at Politics Than You

TIM MILLER: He ain’t taking your bait.

WHEELING, WV— Greetings from the road! We’re almost at our destination in Ohio, where we’re going to a family wedding before going further west for a quasi-vacation.

I’ve been driving the rental minivan for most of the trip, so I don’t have much in the way of anything special to add here in OVERTIME.

I can vouch for the pit beef sandwiches from Tony’s Butcher Block in Berkeley Springs, WV.

I do recommend this book excerpt of Nightmare Scenario in the Post about President Trump’s bout with COVID-19. It is an interesting, almost horrifying, read.

Also, this thread from Kenneth White on speech in schools is worth your time…

How did we get to the place where the United States Supreme Court is talking about a teenager saying "fuck cheer" on Snapchat? How do students have free speech at all? It's lawsplainer time. /1

June 24th 2021

Missing civil war-era gold… This is a wild read. And will probably become an interesting movie or documentary.

This is unlike any other FBI affidavit you are likely to read today. storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.usco… Image

June 25th 2021

Have a great Friday. We’ll see you back on Monday.

