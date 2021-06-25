Brace Yourself: Trump Starts Up His Rallies Again This Weekend

Leading The Bulwark…

DANIEL MCGRAW: He’s bringing the MAGA circus to Ohio. Here’s why.

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

NY Times columnist Thomas Edsall joins the group to consider voting rights, the infrastructure negotiations, crime, and critical race theory.

Bill Kristol and Charlie Sykes discuss the fragility of Biden's infrastructure deal; Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, and the vaccine demagoguery of Ron Johnson.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on Rudy's endless downfall.

THE TRIAD: Not One Democrat 🔐

JVL: Republicans can hit or miss. Democrats can't miss once

Sarah and JVL on the looming peril.

With protests at school boards about Critical Race Theory and transgender issues, the #Fraudit in Arizona coming to an end, there’s a culture v. policy clash and panic all around! Join Mona, Tim, Bill, and Sarah as they break it all down.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

TIM MILLER: He ain’t taking your bait.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

WHEELING, WV— Greetings from the road! We’re almost at our destination in Ohio, where we’re going to a family wedding before going further west for a quasi-vacation.

I’ve been driving the rental minivan for most of the trip, so I don’t have much in the way of anything special to add here in OVERTIME.

I can vouch for the pit beef sandwiches from Tony’s Butcher Block in Berkeley Springs, WV.

I do recommend this book excerpt of Nightmare Scenario in the Post about President Trump’s bout with COVID-19. It is an interesting, almost horrifying, read.

Also, this thread from Kenneth White on speech in schools is worth your time…

Missing civil war-era gold… This is a wild read. And will probably become an interesting movie or documentary.

Have a great Friday. We’ll see you back on Monday.

