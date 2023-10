Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) arrives for a court appearance at Manhattan Federal Court on September 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

1. Dirty Jersey

Here’s a new poll asking New Jersey Democrats who they support in the primary where indicted incumbent Sen. Robert Menendez is going to be challenged by (so far) two Democrats.

Menendez is getting schlonged.