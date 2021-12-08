Brian Katulis: Public Opinion & Foreign Policy

Guest Brian Katulis of the Middle East Institute and Center for American Progress joins Eric and Eliot to discuss public opinion and foreign policy, the lack of support for policies of "restraint" in polling, American exceptionalism, connecting policy debates to the concerns of everyday Americans, the deficiencies of the Biden Administration's "technocratic managerialism" and the need for a new inclusive narrative to frame strategic competition with China. Shield of the Republic is co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

