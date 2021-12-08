The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Brian Katulis: Public Opinion & Foreign Policy
0:00
-49:32

Brian Katulis: Public Opinion & Foreign Policy

The Bulwark
Dec 8, 2021
Share

Guest Brian Katulis of the Middle East Institute and Center for American Progress joins Eric and Eliot to discuss public opinion and foreign policy, the lack of support for policies of "restraint" in polling, American exceptionalism, connecting policy debates to the concerns of everyday Americans, the deficiencies of the Biden Administration's "technocratic managerialism" and the need for a new inclusive narrative to frame strategic competition with China. Shield of the Republic is co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

0 Comments
The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. We probe beyond the hive mind of Washington conventional wisdom on national security and foreign affairs.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Pocket Casts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
50:46
What Happens if the House Fails in its Obligation
  
The Bulwark
53:16
Eric and Eliot Look at the Bright Side
  
The Bulwark
56:42
This War is Going to End Exactly How the West Decides it Will
  
The Bulwark
58:33
We Need a Zero Tolerance Iran Policy
  
The Bulwark
1:04:50
David Petraeus & Andrew Roberts on War
  
The Bulwark
1:06:04
Barbarossa: The war in the east
  
The Bulwark
56:21
What happens when the Russians come to your country
  
The Bulwark
56:56
The Price of Strategic Slovenliness
  
The Bulwark