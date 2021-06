On today's Bulwark podcast, Brian Stelter joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the revised edition of his New York Times best selling book Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth. Plus, how Fox ran to the right after the election, and why Tucker Carlson can do whatever he wants there.

