Podcast: Bulwark Principles [2/15/24]
Podcast: Bulwark Principles [2/15/24]

Jonathan V. Last
Andrew Egger
William Kristol
Feb 16, 2024
JVL was joined by Heath Mayo to discuss next week’s Principles First Summit, and by Bill Kristol and Andrew Egger to talk about their Morning Shots newsletter takeover along with all the news of the day!

To watch a video version, click here.

Appears in episode
Andrew Egger
Jonathan V. Last
William Kristol
