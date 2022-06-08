California Is Ripe for an Intra-Democrat Insurgency
1. Gavin and Top Two Primaries
But the GOP’s complete inability to compete in California shouldn’t leave voters in the country’s largest state without choices, especially given that the state’s election system is designed for the opposite. In 2012, California instituted a “top-two” primary system which meant that rather than each party holding its own nominating primary, all the candidates are jumbled together and the two with the most votes go on to the general.
In theory such a system might yield a result where two Democrats or a Democrat and a heterodox independent face off in the general election, giving voters more options and muting the power of the extremes in both parties.
For example this years ballot featured:
Newsom, with no legitimate challengers for governor;
Eleni Kounalakis, Newsom’s hand-picked lieutenant governor, also facing no real challenge; and
Alex Padilla, Newsom’s hand-picked appointed senator, essentially unchallenged.
Padilla’s status in particular should be galling for anyone who wants to foster a real representative democracy. Given his appointment to the seat, he has never had to face a competitive race. And he didn’t really do anything to earn a clear field beyond convincing fellow Democrats not to rock the boat. Having Padilla in office is not meaningfully different from putting up an automated “Generic Democrat” bot.
And maybe that’s all some voters are looking for. But it is not a healthy way to run a government. It leads to frustration among those who want to feel like they have skin in the game. Or who don’t feel like their leaders are responsive to their needs. I talked to several California Democrats who were so flabbergasted by their lack of choices that they registered gadfly protest votes out of sheer frustration.
Caruso is demonstrating to the myriad other billionaires in California that there’s a way to break the establishment’s hammerlock. Ever since Arnold left Sacramento, there has been this catch-22 that has allowed the political machine to stay in power. The most likely people to try to disrupt it were Republicans who never had a prayer or Bernie-ish progressives who couldn’t crack the nut.
As such the most likely type of candidate to succeed at shaking up the status quo, is the least likely to have had the gumption to do it: someone from within the existing Democratic coalition. Were a liberal outsider to challenge Newsom or Padilla on competence or housing prices or homelessness while also being a Democrat in good standing, there are a lot of signs indicating it might have worked, but they would have had to actually put themselves out there and risk the opprobrium of their fellow California elites.
2. Masking
While I’m ranting about California Democrats for a minute, I’d like to raise, hopefully for the last time, the issue of mask mandates. (If this discussion raises your blood pressure, feel free to skip on ahead to item #3; I have a treat waiting for you at the end).
My home county, Alameda, reissued its mask mandate last week. And I am begging Democrats with all my heart to stop this right now. Begging. I’m on my hands and knees as I type this. I will lay prostrate on the floor if need be.
What Alameda County is doing right now is nowhere near that bar. Here’s one example. If you are a young, healthy person who is vaccinated, boosted, and has already contracted COVID-19, it is absolutely preposterous for you to be forced to wear a mask all day at your job in the plant or at Chipotle or wherever. The government forcing a person in that situation to wear a mask absolutely merits the mockery that the annoying COVID contrarians will rain down on it.
So please don’t make these terrible people right. And don’t institute forcible mask-wearing for my boosted barista. This, like Boudin, is another example of the Democratic party needing to police its worst impulses—because if they don’t, Caruso-style outsiders will enforce it for them.
3. March
Okay, I’ve been grumpy and ranty for the first two items, so I’d like to provide a little good trouble for anyone who made it this far.
On Saturday I’ll be heading to one of the many nationwide March for Our Lives rallies. This is a redux of the national movement that was organized by the survivors of the Parkland shooting.
I know there’s been some pessimism around these parts but I genuinely believe there is an opportunity to make some progress on guns, maybe even in the Senate. But if that hopium is misplaced and the Senate group collapses again, I am increasingly convinced this can become a winning issue for those campaigning on sensible reforms, if there is a sustained effort to make it happen.
