California Schemin' (with Jon Favreau)
Sarah Longwell
Mar 2, 2024
California's U.S. Senate race is a battle royal for small-dollar Democratic donors, between Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter...but they're both boosting certain Republican candidates to gain an advantage in this race. California also has a governor who's scheming to run for president in 2028. Pod Save America's Jon Favreau joins Sarah to discuss Calif…

Sarah Longwell
