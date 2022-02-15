Can Anything Save the Oscars?

As a reminder, you can sign up for Across the Movie Aisle on preferred app here; today’s episode should be there by the time you read this. And a programming note: The Bulwark+ members-only episodes will now drop on Friday. We decided to spread the ATMA love across the whole week for you.

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason Magazine) discuss the Oscars nominees, whether or not multiple hosts can save flagging interest, and whether or not a Twitter poll can interest audiences who feel as though the awards show snubs popular pictures. And then the gang reviews Death on the Nile, Kenneth Branagh’s followup to his adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. Make sure to swing by the Substack on Friday for our special members-only episode on the films of Ivan Reitman, who passed away over the weekend. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

