Can Mona Talk Charlie off the Ledge?

Share this postCan Mona Talk Charlie off the Ledge?plus.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherAug 1 • 10MCan Mona Talk Charlie off the Ledge?3 hr ago66Share this postCan Mona Talk Charlie off the Ledge?plus.thebulwark.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOther9 1×0:00-9:53FREE PREVIEWAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Appears in this episodeCharlie SykesMona CharenJoinEpisode details9 commentsDeSantis's stupid strategy, the saving 25% of the GOP, and Justice Alito -- right wing troll.This episode is for paid subscribersJoinAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPrevious