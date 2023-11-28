Recently in The Bulwark:

Members of the group "Arizona Republicans Who Believe In Treating Others With Respect" hold signs in support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, during evening rush hour in Phoenix, Arizona on October 16, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

AS PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN CONTINUES to lose support, former President Donald Trump has never had more. This isn’t only because prices, and Biden’s age, are too high. Many disillusioned Biden voters say they will not vote next year, but Trump is also winning converts. A lot can change in a year but the electorate is shifting, and the anti-MAGA coalition is splintering.

DAVID J. KRAMER, JOHN HERBST, AND WILLIAM TAYLOR: In Ukraine, Peace Now Means War Later.

BEFORE VLADIMIR PUTIN LAUNCHED his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, many analysts, including in the U.S. intelligence community, predicted that the war would be over in a matter of days, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toppled. Some even argued that there was no point in providing Ukraine with military assistance, since it wouldn’t make a difference. Those misjudgments were wide of the mark, and to the degree they influenced the Biden administration’s willingness to provide Ukraine with the weapons its needed to defend itself, they were also dangerous.

THE OTHER DAY, DONALD TRUMP’S PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN sent me an urgent email. It said the president needed my help. What I needed to do was join something called “THE PRESIDENT’S TRUST.” The email spelled it all out…

🎵On the Jukebox…🎵 Ariana DeBose — This Wish. (My twins may have contributed to this being on the jukebox. Constantly.)

Wind has toppled the National Christmas Tree… It’s been gusty in the region today, finally feeling like fall. Though this is perhaps a little too literal.

Oath and honor… Liz Cheney has a new book coming out and it’s going to have some receipts. And anecdotes, like this one about Pelosi’s staff trying to knife her and Pelosi blowing them off. Or why #MyKevin went to Mar-a-Lago after January 6. (You can pre-order the book here.)

Pope Francis cracks the whip… On American Cardinal Burke. (Good!)

President-elect Milei converts… To Judaism.

Happy anniversary… of being laid off! While some of our anniversary is a few weeks away, Chris Cillizza reflects on a year after CNN. (His Substack is worth every penny!)

Why your local newsroom… Might not have a single reporter.

The Red State Brain Drain Isn’t Coming…. It’s Happening Right Now.

My Father, my faith, and Donald Trump… An excerpt of Tim Alberta’s forthcoming fantastic book.

What the Omegele shutdown… Means for Sec. 230.

Owners Keep Zombie Malls Alive… Even When Towns Want to Pull the Plug.

When Peter Antonacci was stricken in Ron DeSantis’s office… he lay in hallway 24 minutes before anyone noticed.

