Mar 18 • 33M

Can the Drive-In Survive?

April Wright, director of 'Back to the Drive-In,' on the family-friendly big-screen experience.

 
0:00
-33:15
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to this podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Episode details
Comments
Photo by Ted Simpson (creative commons)

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by April Wright, director of Back to the Drive-In. We discuss the ways in which drive-in theaters kinda-thrived during the pandemic, but also have been hit by some of the same problems plaguing every industry in the post-pandemic era: labor shortages, supply chain issues, and nonsensical mandates from local governments. Make sure to check out Back to the Drive-In, which is on VOD now. You can listen to the show at the player up there or subscribe at the links below:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Others

And if you liked this episode, share it with a friend!

Share