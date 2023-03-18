Can the Drive-In Survive?

Photo by Ted Simpson ( creative commons )

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by April Wright, director of Back to the Drive-In. We discuss the ways in which drive-in theaters kinda-thrived during the pandemic, but also have been hit by some of the same problems plaguing every industry in the post-pandemic era: labor shortages, supply chain issues, and nonsensical mandates from local governments. Make sure to check out Back to the Drive-In, which is on VOD now. You can listen to the show at the player up there or subscribe at the links below:

