Can the Guardians of the Galaxy save the MCU?

Only four tickets are left for Across the Movie Aisle live, on Tuesday, May 16 at 7:30 PM at the Crystal City Alamo Drafthouse. (They’re marked as handicapped but there are actual chairs there and the rest of the tickets are sold out, so they’re fair game.) We’re showing WarGames and then talking about it (and other apocalypse-minded movies) afterward. Tickets are just $7! If we don’t sell it out, Paul Newman’s gonna have my legs broke!

This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss how the writer’s strike is going to impact the present by looking at how it changed the industry in the past. If it goes on for more than a few months, I hope you’re ready for a spate of reality programming the likes of which we’ve never seen before. Then we review the summer’s first blockbuster: Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3. As three folks who have grown a little tired of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we were all pleasantly surprised. But is it too little too late for the Once-Mighty Marvel Machine? And make sure to swing by for the bonus episode on Friday, when we’ll be previewing the rest of the summer. Big movies, small movies, medium-sized movies: it’s a Goldilocks summer, folks. If you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

