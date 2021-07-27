Capitol Cop: Nothing I Saw in Iraq Prepared Me for January 6

Day One of the select committee’s hearings showed why Republicans fought so hard against it.

10 hr agoShare

Leading The Bulwark…

Featured Image

Capitol Cop: Nothing I Saw in Iraq Prepared Me for January 6

JIM SWIFT: Day One of the select committee’s hearings showed why Republicans fought so hard against it.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Amanda Carpenter on Cheney and the 1/6 Committee

On today's podcast, Amanda Carpenter joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the Cheney vs. McCarthy, the first day of the January 6 Committee, the humiliation of George P. Bush, and anger over vaccine refusal.

ATMA: 'Pig': The Best Movie of 2021 (So Far!)

Plus, what does Netflix's move into gaming mean for the world of movies?

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: A Double Dose of Political Karma 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: The 1/6 hearings begin; and the humiliation of George P. Bush.

THE TRIAD: What "Back the Blue" Really Means 🔓

JVL: It's about the violence

BONUS ATMA: Best Nic Cage Movies! 🔐

Fun bonus episode for you this week as we pick our favorite Nicolas Cage movies. Perhaps unsurprisingly, these choices tell you as much about your humble hosts as they do Cage’s years of great work. He truly is the Rorschach test of our time!

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

Featured Image

We’ve Seen Enough of J.D. Vance

JIM SWIFT: You can't let charity cloud analysis.

Featured Image

Thomas Barrack’s Indictment Is Even Worse Than It Looks

DENNIS AFTERGUT: It’s called “consciousness of guilt.”

Featured Image

Should Lauren Boebert Visit Auschwitz?

BENJAMIN PARKER: For our leaders to casually drop Nazi and Holocaust references as insults for their opponents is both morally obtuse and dangerous.

Featured Image

The Damnation of George P. Bush

JONATHAN V. LAST: It all ends in tears. These things usually do.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

All dogs go to heaven… Please say a prayer for a friend’s dog, who crossed the rainbow bridge in the last few days.

Did states that cut unemployment see a boost of new jobs? The Post reports: no.

Ted Cruz doesn’t want to be a Senator anymore… But you knew that.

Twitter avatar for @alizaslavAli Zaslav @alizaslav
Sen. Ted Cruz comes to votes in workout clothes, telling reporters they scheduled a vote “in the middle” of his basketball game Image

July 27th 2021

42 Retweets

Gotta scrub your likes, brother. J.D. Vance gets burned.

This looks good.

A big day for the the Eastern District…

Twitter avatar for @EDNYnewsUS Attorney EDNY @EDNYnews
United States Sells Unique Wu-Tang Clan Album Forfeited by Convicted Hedge Fund Manager Martin Shkreli United States Sells Unique Wu-Tang Clan Album Forfeited by Convicted Hedge Fund Manager Martin ShkreliEarlier today, the United States sold the sole copy of the Wu-Tang Clan album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” (the “Album”) which had previously been ordered to be forfeited as a substitute asset in connection with the approximately $7.4 million forfeiture money judgment (Forfeiture Money Judgment) en…justice.gov

July 27th 2021

1,023 Retweets

That, and:

Twitter avatar for @cjciaramellaCJ Ciaramella @cjciaramella
Quite a day for the US Attorney's Office for the EDNY. Sold the Wu-Tang Album and seized the Epic of Gilgamesh

Matt Ford @fordm

Inbox: DOJ seizes the Epic of Gilgamesh from Hobby Lobby https://t.co/kUEDCBcnv4

July 27th 2021

48 Retweets

We’ll be back tomorrow.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.

Share
← Previous