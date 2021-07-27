Capitol Cop: Nothing I Saw in Iraq Prepared Me for January 6
Day One of the select committee’s hearings showed why Republicans fought so hard against it.
JIM SWIFT: Day One of the select committee’s hearings showed why Republicans fought so hard against it.
Amanda Carpenter on Cheney and the 1/6 Committee
On today's podcast, Amanda Carpenter joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the Cheney vs. McCarthy, the first day of the January 6 Committee, the humiliation of George P. Bush, and anger over vaccine refusal.
ATMA: 'Pig': The Best Movie of 2021 (So Far!)
Plus, what does Netflix's move into gaming mean for the world of movies?
MORNING SHOTS: A Double Dose of Political Karma 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES: The 1/6 hearings begin; and the humiliation of George P. Bush.
THE TRIAD: What "Back the Blue" Really Means 🔓
JVL: It's about the violence
BONUS ATMA: Best Nic Cage Movies! 🔐
Fun bonus episode for you this week as we pick our favorite Nicolas Cage movies. Perhaps unsurprisingly, these choices tell you as much about your humble hosts as they do Cage’s years of great work. He truly is the Rorschach test of our time!
We’ve Seen Enough of J.D. Vance
JIM SWIFT: You can't let charity cloud analysis.
Thomas Barrack’s Indictment Is Even Worse Than It Looks
DENNIS AFTERGUT: It’s called “consciousness of guilt.”
Should Lauren Boebert Visit Auschwitz?
BENJAMIN PARKER: For our leaders to casually drop Nazi and Holocaust references as insults for their opponents is both morally obtuse and dangerous.
The Damnation of George P. Bush
JONATHAN V. LAST: It all ends in tears. These things usually do.
All dogs go to heaven… Please say a prayer for a friend’s dog, who crossed the rainbow bridge in the last few days.
Did states that cut unemployment see a boost of new jobs? The Post reports: no.
Ted Cruz doesn’t want to be a Senator anymore… But you knew that.
Gotta scrub your likes, brother. J.D. Vance gets burned.
This looks good.
A big day for the the Eastern District…
That, and:
Matt Ford @fordmInbox: DOJ seizes the Epic of Gilgamesh from Hobby Lobby https://t.co/kUEDCBcnv4
