Capitol Cop: Nothing I Saw in Iraq Prepared Me for January 6

Leading The Bulwark…

JIM SWIFT: Day One of the select committee’s hearings showed why Republicans fought so hard against it.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today's podcast, Amanda Carpenter joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the Cheney vs. McCarthy, the first day of the January 6 Committee, the humiliation of George P. Bush, and anger over vaccine refusal.

Plus, what does Netflix's move into gaming mean for the world of movies?

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: A Double Dose of Political Karma 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: The 1/6 hearings begin; and the humiliation of George P. Bush.

JVL: It's about the violence

Fun bonus episode for you this week as we pick our favorite Nicolas Cage movies. Perhaps unsurprisingly, these choices tell you as much about your humble hosts as they do Cage’s years of great work. He truly is the Rorschach test of our time!

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

JIM SWIFT: You can't let charity cloud analysis.

DENNIS AFTERGUT: It’s called “consciousness of guilt.”

BENJAMIN PARKER: For our leaders to casually drop Nazi and Holocaust references as insults for their opponents is both morally obtuse and dangerous.

JONATHAN V. LAST: It all ends in tears. These things usually do.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

All dogs go to heaven… Please say a prayer for a friend’s dog, who crossed the rainbow bridge in the last few days.

Did states that cut unemployment see a boost of new jobs? The Post reports: no.

Ted Cruz doesn’t want to be a Senator anymore… But you knew that.

Gotta scrub your likes, brother. J.D. Vance gets burned.

This looks good.

A big day for the the Eastern District…

That, and:

We’ll be back tomorrow.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.