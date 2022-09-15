Sep 15 • 38M
Catherine Rampell: The Economy Is Weird Right Now
Too few workers, too much inflation — these are confusing times for our economy. Plus, the myth of a manufacturing comeback, and the slow-moving employment crisis among teachers, cops, and other public servants. Catherine Rampell joins Charlie Sykes.