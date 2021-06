(The Bulwark / Shutterstock)

1. Where Did COVID Come From?

There’s a very long Nicholas Wade piece on the origins of COVID. You could read it entirely and would probably learn a lot about the nuts and bolts of virology. If you have an hour, I would recommend this.

But if you don’t have time, the tl;dr is:

No one knows if SARS-CoV-2 jumped to human populatio…