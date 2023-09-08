Recently in The Bulwark:

CHINA’S ECONOMY IS FACING A SLOWDOWN—all the headlines are saying it. Most Americans, who increasingly see China as a threatening rival, might welcome news that China seems to be losing steam. However, the short-run implications of China’s downturn may prove anything but welcome. How this plays out depends, to a large extent, on how China’s leaders respond and what choices they make. China’s challenges could be seized as an opportunity to reorient its economy, and its international relationships, in a more productive direction. But given Xi Jinping’s track record, this seems unlikely.

PODCASTS AND VIDEOS

BIG NEWS FROM UKRAINE LAST WEEKEND didn’t register for most Americans relaxing for Labor Day or busy getting the kids back to school—and for those who did notice, the response seems to have been little more than a tired, there-they-go-again shrug. After all, what’s new about Ukrainian corruption scandals? In fact, the story is much more complicated and important—and worthy of American attention. Ukraine’s war on corruption is closely linked to the war it’s waging on the battlefield. Losing the fight against graft and influence peddling would doom the new nation Ukrainians want to build as much as a forever war with Russia. And in this case, too, as with the shooting war, Americans and Europeans can help.

OVERTIME

Happy Friday! The Next Level comes to C-SPAN… Set your DVR, because Tim, Sarah, and JVL are taking over Washington Journal tomorrow morning! I used to call in while waiting on the GW Parkway many moons ago when I worked on the hill, but I won’t ruin JVL interacting with We The People™.

Save the date(s)… We’re coming to TribFest and a new event in New Orleans!

Ukraine dominating with suicide drones… The footage is like a video game.

The 14th Amendment suits… Are coming. Here’s Colorado’s.

RIP Pacqui? A teen’s death may spell the end for the controversial potato chip.

When it comes to free speech… FIRE is all in.

Leo Bozell headed to the slammer? The son of the influential conservative pundit has been found guilty for J6 offenses. The “this is not where I parked my car” defense did not work out for him. The texts didn’t help.

Congrats to the newly-engaged Nick Gillespie… Who writes about his engagement at Burning Man.

Judge Nixes Meadows Fed Removal Bid… Stating the feds weren’t going to take over this narrow case.

And in local news… The much-heralded HOT lanes are revealing hot commuters. I guess you could say, as JVL once wrote, they were HOT & bothered.

From 2014… Last days of Kodak town: the decline and fall of the city photography built

Tuberville’s actions are horribly dangerous to our military… and hurt American families writes Sen. Mark Kelly.

Nancy Pelosi seeks another term… “Democracy is at stake” she says.

23 Georgia jurors… Were doxxed, Fani Willis says.

Democracy’s Assassins… Always Have Accomplices.

Fani Willis responds… To Jim Jordan’s bad faith demand letter.

Congress Is on the Verge of… Plunging Millions Into Food Insecurity.

The Constitutional Right… We Have Bargained Away.

Mike Lindell has been… “vulgar, threatening, loud (and) disrespectful” in Colorado defamation lawsuit depositions, attorneys say.

DeSantis / Super PAC woes… Which were quickly denied by the DeSantis camp. But others report the operation is coming apart at the seams.

Ben Shapiro Is Helping Elon Musk… Fight a War on Freedom of Speech.

And I just got a racing watch, too…This new Casio Edifice is hot.

