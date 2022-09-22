China's Looming Threat to the World of Gaming
Colin Moriarty on CCP efforts to influence the world's biggest (at least in terms of dollars) art form.
On this week’s episode, Sonny broaches the topic of China and gaming with Colin Moriarty, founder and CEO of Last Stand Media, the world's most popular fan-funded games podcast network, co-host of Sacred Symbols: A PlayStation Podcast, and 20-year veteran of the gaming industry. Colin has firsthand experience in this realm as a game developer and relays a pretty interesting story about the chilling effect China can have on the art of gaming. Beyond that, there’s much to consider about the dangers of mergers and consolidation. Does the government have a role to play in keeping Chinese Communist Party-controlled firms like Tencent from dominating the gaming space? Should the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States play a firmer role? These are some of the questions we ask, but don’t necessarily have answers for, on this week’s episode. If you found this episode informative and entertaining, please share it with a friend!
Sonny, I stopped playing "Hearthstone" and all Blizzard games because they caved to China and took away the 20k award of the world Hearthstone winner who came from Hong Kong and shouted out for Hong Kong protestors when he won. That is awful. And I used to love all the Blizzard games. Can't stand the CCP and those who suck up to it.
If you ever revisit the gaming industry in your pod maybe the predatory monetization tactics could be discussed. In the new Diablo Immortal PHONE game people have spent literally hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to upgrade their characters.
https://gameworldobserver.com/2022/06/27/diablo-immortal-requires-over-500k-to-max-out-character-due-to-hidden-whale-mechanic0
https://www.pcgamesn.com/diablo-immortal/pvp-battlegrounds-whale#:~:text=A%20Diablo%20Immortal%20whale%20says,clan%20contest%20Rite%20of%20Exile.