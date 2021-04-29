Chris Fenton on China, the Oscars, and the MCU

Chris Fenton, author of Feeding the Dragon: Inside the Trillion Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood, the NBA, & American Business, returns to the show to talk about China’s influence on Hollywood, and vice versa. Why is the Chinese Communist Party censoring news about Chloe Zhao’s historic win on Oscar night? Should Disney be worried about the fact that she’s the director on the forthcoming MCU tentpole, The Eternals? What to make of recent misfires in the Middle Kingdom like Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon? And why did the CCP not really care that Hong Kong got destroyed by Godzilla and King Kong? All this and more on this week’s episode of The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood! If you enjoy the chat, please hit that button below and share this post with a friend who also loves talking about movies! They’ll thank you later, trust me.

