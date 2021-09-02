CinemaCon in Twilight
Plus: Richard Rushfield on Mike Richards's minions and their delight in his demise.
|0:00
|-31:01
Richard Rushfield, proprietor of The Ankler, returns to the show this week to fill us in on the declining fortunes of CinemaCon in an age of streamers and theater-threatening diseases. We also discuss low-budget horror and why studios seem loathe to fill their slate with surefire hits in addition to checking in on the minions celebrating the downfall of Mike Richards, Jeopardy scourge.