Communist China’s Family Values

Jim Swift
Jun 2Share

MONA CHAREN: The emerging superpower has surrendered in its war on mothers and children.

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Scott MacFarlane: Inside the January 6th Cases

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Scott MacFarlane joins Charlie Sykes to take a deep dive into the legal cases of the January 6th insurrectionists.

ATMA: 'Cruella': Cruelty to Critics

Plus, is the end of blanket mask mandates in theaters a controversy or a nontroversy?

MORNING SHOTS: What Is History For? 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES on who is calling Tim Miller a whore.

THE TRIAD: Baseball. Disruption. And the Social Order. 🔓

JVL: Inertia is a choice.

TNL: Did Dems Let the GOP Off the Hook on the 1/6 Commission? 🔐

This week on the The Next Level, Sonny sits in for a sidelined JVL as Tim and Sarah scratch their heads as to Chuck Schumer’s strategy on the Senate’s failed effort to establish a 1/6 commission. Plus: a coup rally in Dallas and a Pride Month lightning round!

ATMA: Good and Long 🔐

There was a very silly argument on Twitter about whether or not Seven Samurai is too long. I shan’t bore you with details here, but suffice to say that the person making the argument vexed Peter, Alyssa, and me. We were greatly vexed.

Why Are These People Calling Me a Whore?

TIM MILLER: The Never Trump divide over the biggest question in our politics.

Defending Democracy Demands Deeds

BRIAN KAREM: A source close the president says he might consider creating his own January 6 commission.

Seven Entrepreneurial Paths Toward a Democratic Majority

WILLIAM KRISTOL: Last week I proposed three theses about our current situation, basically arguing that a governing Democratic majority, consisting of…

Happy Wednesday! This week has gotten off to a fast start, and I hope it’s treating you well. My decision to pre-BBQ food for the week was a wise one. I should do this more often.

Moonlighting staffers are not new… But back in my day, they were bartenders, and they often made more than their hill salary paid. And there are limits out on outside income, so some of them would just go and do that instead. Starting salary on the hill in the early aughts was $25k. It’s not much more than that today.

Twitter avatar for @TinaSfonTinaSfon @TinaSfon
Low-paid Capitol Hill staffers are moonlighting for Starbucks and Door Dash. They're fed up with unlivable salaries that hinder diversity and kneecap careers. businessinsider.com/congress-salar… via @KaylaEpstein32 years old and making $31,000: Capitol Hill staffers vent about unlivable pay and how they survive in one of the nation’s most expensive …“You’re going to be overworked and underpaid,” one senior staffer told Insider. Lawmakers are trying to fix that — but don’t have a solution yet.businessinsider.com

June 1st 2021

121 Retweets

Just like all talented basketball players don’t go to the NBA, not all hill staffers go on to be highly paid lobbyists. Some of them become writers at a non-profit!

America, let’s do this. Hot Biden Summer needs some free beer.

Twitter avatar for @vplusVaughn Sterling @vplus
Anheuser-Busch to give away free alcohol if US hits Biden's goal of 70% of adults with at least one Covid vaccine shot by July 4 Biden announces ‘National Month of Action’ -- that could include free beer -- to get more Americans vaccinated by July 4CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains what the new CDC guidance on wearing masks really means for vaccinated Americans.cnn.com

June 2nd 2021

345 Retweets

What is Josh Mandel doing? Burning a mask and walking away in the basement of a college dorm, apartment building, or seedy motel? Whatever it is, it is weird. #Freedumb

Twitter avatar for @JoshMandelOhioJosh Mandel @JoshMandelOhio
FREEDOM 😷🔥 Image

June 2nd 2021

243 Retweets

RIP TrumpBlog. It only lasted a couple Scaramuccis.

What HIPAA Isn’t. At The Dispatch, Walter Olsen breaks down the fallacious arguments from COVID conspiracy theorists and why they’re bastardizing a law to just be douchebags.

That pause…

Twitter avatar for @midnucasmidnucas 🇵🇷 @midnucas
@abughazalehkat I have extracted just the first 5.4 seconds: Image

June 2nd 2021

663 Retweets

Cookie Monster originally loved… Munchos?

Russell Moore and the “real” challenge.

Twitter avatar for @DavidAFrenchDavid French @DavidAFrench
Please read every word of Russell Moore's leaked letter to the ERLC Board of Trustees, especially these paragraphs. Read them and tell me the "real" challenge the church needs to face regarding race is CRT. Please. ImageImageImage

June 2nd 2021

498 Retweets

The Kristol Philosophy. You’ve read him here, heard him on the podcast and on TV and radio, but a deep dive with the boss on his background and upbringing is worth your time at The New Thinkery.

Speaking of the boss… Check out his interview with Paul Cantor on Shakespearean comedy on his Conversations show.

Twitter avatar for @BillKristolBill Kristol @BillKristol
NEW: Paul Cantor on Shakespearean and comedy. "My whole attitude toward Shakespearean comedy was altered when I was reading 'The City and Man'...That sentence really shocked me, that 'the Platonic dialogue is slightly more akin to comedy than to tragedy.'" conversationswithbillkristol.org/video/paul-can… Image

June 2nd 2021

6 Retweets

Remember: TNB is tomorrow! Join Bill, Tim, Sarah, and JVL. But only if you’re a member of B+.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com.

