Communist China’s Family Values
MONA CHAREN: The emerging superpower has surrendered in its war on mothers and children.
Scott MacFarlane: Inside the January 6th Cases
On today’s Bulwark podcast, Scott MacFarlane joins Charlie Sykes to take a deep dive into the legal cases of the January 6th insurrectionists.
ATMA: 'Cruella': Cruelty to Critics
Plus, is the end of blanket mask mandates in theaters a controversy or a nontroversy?
MORNING SHOTS: What Is History For? 🔓
CHARLIE SYKES on who is calling Tim Miller a whore.
THE TRIAD: Baseball. Disruption. And the Social Order. 🔓
JVL: Inertia is a choice.
TNL: Did Dems Let the GOP Off the Hook on the 1/6 Commission? 🔐
This week on the The Next Level, Sonny sits in for a sidelined JVL as Tim and Sarah scratch their heads as to Chuck Schumer’s strategy on the Senate’s failed effort to establish a 1/6 commission. Plus: a coup rally in Dallas and a Pride Month lightning round!
ATMA: Good and Long 🔐
There was a very silly argument on Twitter about whether or not Seven Samurai is too long. I shan’t bore you with details here, but suffice to say that the person making the argument vexed Peter, Alyssa, and me. We were greatly vexed.
Louie Gohmert Says He Isn’t a QAnon Supporter, Just a Moron – Molly Jong-Fast, The Daily Beast
The Frightening New Republican Consensus – David A. Graham, the Atlantic
The UK Has a Plan for a New ‘Pandemic Radar’ System – Maryn McKenna, Wired
Autonomous ‘Slaughterbot’ Drones Reportedly Attack Libyans Using Facial Recognition Tech – Ronald Bailey, Reason Magazine
Meat producer JBS notes ‘significant progress’ in restoring operations after cyberattack – Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill
Video indicates how McCarthy and Luntz mixed friendship and business – Glenn Kessler, The Washington Post
Brian Sicknick’s partner: GOP senators ‘spit in the face’ of late Capitol Police officer – Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill
Why Are These People Calling Me a Whore?
TIM MILLER: The Never Trump divide over the biggest question in our politics.
Defending Democracy Demands Deeds
BRIAN KAREM: A source close the president says he might consider creating his own January 6 commission.
Seven Entrepreneurial Paths Toward a Democratic Majority
WILLIAM KRISTOL: Last week I proposed three theses about our current situation, basically arguing that a governing Democratic majority, consisting of…
Happy Wednesday! This week has gotten off to a fast start, and I hope it’s treating you well. My decision to pre-BBQ food for the week was a wise one. I should do this more often.
Moonlighting staffers are not new… But back in my day, they were bartenders, and they often made more than their hill salary paid. And there are limits out on outside income, so some of them would just go and do that instead. Starting salary on the hill in the early aughts was $25k. It’s not much more than that today.
Just like all talented basketball players don’t go to the NBA, not all hill staffers go on to be highly paid lobbyists. Some of them become writers at a non-profit!
America, let’s do this. Hot Biden Summer needs some free beer.
What is Josh Mandel doing? Burning a mask and walking away in the basement of a college dorm, apartment building, or seedy motel? Whatever it is, it is weird. #Freedumb
RIP TrumpBlog. It only lasted a couple Scaramuccis.
What HIPAA Isn’t. At The Dispatch, Walter Olsen breaks down the fallacious arguments from COVID conspiracy theorists and why they’re bastardizing a law to just be douchebags.
That pause…
Cookie Monster originally loved… Munchos?
Russell Moore and the “real” challenge.
The Kristol Philosophy. You’ve read him here, heard him on the podcast and on TV and radio, but a deep dive with the boss on his background and upbringing is worth your time at The New Thinkery.
Speaking of the boss… Check out his interview with Paul Cantor on Shakespearean comedy on his Conversations show.
Remember: TNB is tomorrow! Join Bill, Tim, Sarah, and JVL. But only if you’re a member of B+.
Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com.
