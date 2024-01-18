The Bulwark
Complete and Total Immunity
Charlie Sykes
and
Benjamin Wittes
Jan 18, 2024
No, American presidents don't need to be able to commit crimes to do their job. Plus, Trump is begging to be made a victim of a big, bad judge, and looking like someone who plays a lawyer on TV does not make you a good lawyer. Ben Wittes joins Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Benjamin Wittes
Charlie Sykes

