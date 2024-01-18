No, American presidents don't need to be able to commit crimes to do their job. Plus, Trump is begging to be made a victim of a big, bad judge, and looking like someone who plays a lawyer on TV does not make you a good lawyer. Ben Wittes joins Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.
Share this post
Complete and Total Immunity
plus.thebulwark.com
Complete and Total Immunity
Ad-Free Version
Jan 18, 2024
∙ Paid
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Benjamin Wittes
Writes Dog Shirt Daily Subscribe