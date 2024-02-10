We're bringing you an update on the Republicans in Congress. We taped this BEFORE Republicans failed to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, failed to pass aid to Israel, and before the Senate's compromise on the border and foreign aid was blown up. Still, this show gives you a good window into what Republican voters expect from congressional leade…
Congress: The Dumbest It's Ever Been (with Joe Perticone)
Congress: The Dumbest It's Ever Been (with Joe Perticone)
Feb 10, 2024
