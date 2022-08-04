Convention Life with the Creator of Effin' Birds
Aaron Reynolds on post-COVID convention life, what big Star Wars stars are worth, and getting a shoutout from Britney Spears.
On this week’s episode, Sonny is joined by Aaron Reynolds, creator of Effin’ Birds. Having a daily comic read by half-a-million people is cool and all, but what’s really cool is criss-crossing North America to sell merch featuring that comic and other various designs. Aaron talks about the economics of convention life, how COVID has shaped the way conventions work, what it’s like to have a booth at San Diego Comic Con, the crazy economics of attracting huge stars to cons, and, most importantly, what it was like to be endorsed by pop star Britney Spears on her 41.8-million-follower-strong Instagram account. You can follow Effin’ Birds on Twitter and Instagram and Aaaron on Twitter and Instagram.
Really enjoyed the conversation between Aaron and Sonny, nice change up from usual topics, for a big Effin Birds fan.