Good afternoon and welcome to Press Pass. Thursday editions are exclusively for Bulwark+ members, so if you haven’t already, you can join using the button below for access to today’s newsletter. As always, Tuesday editions are for everyone; get a free subscription to receive them directly in your inbox.

Today’s Press Pass examines the nature of corporate political giving in the post–January 6th era, as many companies’ political action committees have resumed handing out big checks to candidates they once distanced themselves from for not aligning with their values. We’ll also look at a specific line of attack some Republicans are deploying following the unsealing of the latest Trump indictment.

Join now

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. - (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Many corporations paused political donations in the aftermath of the January 6th attack on the Capitol only to resume giving once the dust settled. There’s been a more obvious return to business-as-usual as the 2024 election has gotten closer.