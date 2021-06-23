COVID, Hacking, and Spying Helped China Develop a New Stealth Fighter in Record Time

Leading The Bulwark…

REUBEN JOHNSON: In the West, the pandemic put the defense industry on hold. In China, the military used the time to make big advances.

On today's Bulwark podcast, Jonathan Rauch joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his new book The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth.

CHARLIE SYKES: How panic porn shapes our politics

JVL: Raymond Arroyo is the perfect distillation of modern conservatism.

ALAN CROSS: The SBC faced an organized attempted takeover from the forces of populism. And they rejected it in favor of renewing their core values.

Tucker Carlson’s propaganda playbook… A worthwhile read from Just Security:

Propaganda’s very nature is undemocratic because it influences us without our consent; it is also one of the means used to achieve fascist ends. As philosophers Max Horkheimer and Theodor W. Adorno wrote in their 1944 book Dialectic of Enlightenment, “propaganda manipulates people; when it cries ‘freedom’ it contradicts itself. Deceit and propaganda are inseparable. A community in which the leader and his followers come to terms through propaganda—whatever the merits of its content—is a community of lies.”

