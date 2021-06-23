COVID, Hacking, and Spying Helped China Develop a New Stealth Fighter in Record Time
In the West, the pandemic put the defense industry on hold. In China, the military used the time to make big advances.
Leading The Bulwark…
COVID, Hacking, and Spying Helped China Develop a New Stealth Fighter in Record Time
REUBEN JOHNSON: In the West, the pandemic put the defense industry on hold. In China, the military used the time to make big advances.
🎧 On the Pods… 🎧
Jonathan Rauch: On the Defense of Truth
On today's Bulwark podcast, Jonathan Rauch joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his new book The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth.
For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐
MORNING SHOTS: The Shark Attack Party 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES: How panic porn shapes our politics
THE TRIAD: Flesh Peddling To Own the Libs 🔓
JVL: Raymond Arroyo is the perfect distillation of modern conservatism.
From The Bulwark Aggregator…
Believe It or Not, Some States Are Making It Easier to Vote – Ed Kilgore, Intelligencer
How the Mormon Church Beat Bill Gates in a Battle Over Farmland – Scott Weiss, The Daily Beast
America’s Alcohol Industry Needs a Drink – Amanda Mull, The Atlantic
The Filibuster Will Survive Because a Few Democrats Are Smart Enough Not To Kill It – Eric Boehm, Reason
2 arrested at Virginia school board meeting on critical race theory, transgender policy – Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill
‘Rogue city leaders’: How Republicans are taking power away from mayors – Liz Crampton, Politico
Florida ranks 37th in U.S. for COVID-19 recovery, study says – Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
In Today’s Bulwark...
How the Southern Baptist Convention Rejected Populist Fundamentalism
ALAN CROSS: The SBC faced an organized attempted takeover from the forces of populism. And they rejected it in favor of renewing their core values.
🚨OVERTIME 🚨
🎵 ON THE JUKEBOX: BLEACHERS’ STOP MAKING THIS HURT LIVE FROM A BUS.🎵
A cool cop.
The MLB is the worst. I’m with Max. This is getting bonkers. Manfred has to go.
Tired: CRT bans.
Wired: Mandatory surveys of beliefs.
Just backin’ the blue…
Scott MacFarlane @MacFarlaneNews!! NEW: Feds say this is video of Scott Fairlamb of New Jersey harassing & assaulting police outside Capitol on Jan 6. Judge cited this video in ordering Fairlamb jailed. (WARNING ..... this is tough to watch) https://t.co/p3B50ZoE2r
Tucker Carlson’s propaganda playbook… A worthwhile read from Just Security:
Propaganda’s very nature is undemocratic because it influences us without our consent; it is also one of the means used to achieve fascist ends. As philosophers Max Horkheimer and Theodor W. Adorno wrote in their 1944 book Dialectic of Enlightenment, “propaganda manipulates people; when it cries ‘freedom’ it contradicts itself. Deceit and propaganda are inseparable. A community in which the leader and his followers come to terms through propaganda—whatever the merits of its content—is a community of lies.”
That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com
—30—
Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.
|56