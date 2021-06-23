COVID, Hacking, and Spying Helped China Develop a New Stealth Fighter in Record Time

In the West, the pandemic put the defense industry on hold. In China, the military used the time to make big advances.

Jim Swift
COVID, Hacking, and Spying Helped China Develop a New Stealth Fighter in Record Time

REUBEN JOHNSON: In the West, the pandemic put the defense industry on hold. In China, the military used the time to make big advances.

Jonathan Rauch: On the Defense of Truth

On today's Bulwark podcast, Jonathan Rauch joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his new book The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth.

MORNING SHOTS: The Shark Attack Party 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: How panic porn shapes our politics

THE TRIAD: Flesh Peddling To Own the Libs 🔓

JVL: Raymond Arroyo is the perfect distillation of modern conservatism.

How the Southern Baptist Convention Rejected Populist Fundamentalism

ALAN CROSS: The SBC faced an organized attempted takeover from the forces of populism. And they rejected it in favor of renewing their core values.

A cool cop.

Jatara McGee WLWT @jatara_
"You almost forced me and many others to take your life." Exclusive: A call about kids fighting nearly turned into a police shooting. @CincyPD body cam video shows an officer's split-second decision after a man pulls a gun, surrounded by officers and kids. Story at 11 on @WLWT. Image

June 23rd 2021

The MLB is the worst. I’m with Max. This is getting bonkers. Manfred has to go.

Tired: CRT bans.
Wired: Mandatory surveys of beliefs.

Dave Weigel @daveweigel
"Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed legislation that will require public universities and colleges to survey students, faculty and staff about their beliefs and viewpoints." State university faculty, students to be surveyed on beliefsGov. Ron DeSantis suggested that budget cuts could be looming if universities and colleges are found to be “indoctrinating” students.tampabay.com

June 23rd 2021

Just backin’ the blue…

Scott MacFarlane @MacFarlaneNews
Heads-up: Scott Fairlamb is scheduled to be in court at 2pm today. Will keep you posted

Scott MacFarlane @MacFarlaneNews

!! NEW: Feds say this is video of Scott Fairlamb of New Jersey harassing &amp; assaulting police outside Capitol on Jan 6. Judge cited this video in ordering Fairlamb jailed. (WARNING ..... this is tough to watch) https://t.co/p3B50ZoE2r

June 23rd 2021

Tucker Carlson’s propaganda playbook… A worthwhile read from Just Security:

Propaganda’s very nature is undemocratic because it influences us without our consent; it is also one of the means used to achieve fascist ends. As philosophers Max Horkheimer and Theodor W. Adorno wrote in their 1944 book Dialectic of Enlightenment, “propaganda manipulates people; when it cries ‘freedom’ it contradicts itself. Deceit and propaganda are inseparable. A community in which the leader and his followers come to terms through propaganda—whatever the merits of its content—is a community of lies.”

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

