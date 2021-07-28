COVID, the CDC, and the Power of Narrative

Sonny Bunch on why we need clean, concise messaging on vaccination now more than ever.

5 hr agoShare

Leading The Bulwark…

Featured Image

COVID, the CDC, and the Power of Narrative

SONNY BUNCH: We need clean, concise messaging on vaccination now more than ever.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Bill Kristol: On The 1/6 Testimony

On today's podcast, Bill Kristol joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss Wednesday's January 6 committee hearing, the Biden Administration's response to the delta variant, and Charlie Kirk's attack on Simone Biles.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: Patriots Day 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES with nine takes on Day One of the 1/6 Hearings

THE TRIAD: Get Your Mask On? 🔐

JVL on people. It's always people.

Join now

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

Universal’s ‘Exorcist’ Sequels Have a High Bar to Clear

BILL RYAN: Anyone who dismisses ‘The Exorcist III’ as ‘forgettable’ hasn’t seen it in the first place.

Featured Image

Cheney and Kinzinger Are Too Late

MONA CHAREN: It’s great that the Republicans on the January 6th Committee have seen the truth. But what did the delay cost?

Featured Image

What the Jan. 6 Committee Could Mean for Trump

BRIAN KAREM: As the right wing attacks the four officers who testified in the first hearing, the new Capitol Police chief says he is proud of them.

Featured Image

Simone Biles Isn’t Fearless. That’s A Good Thing.

HANNAH YOEST: By demanding robotic perfection, Biles’s detractors are denying her humanity.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Wednesday! “What’s COVID?” Politico goes to Lake of the Ozarks to talk to partying Missourians who obviously aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously. For ground zero of the Delta Variant, seems to me they should be taking things more seriously than they should.

Is this double jeopardy? At The Post, Radley Balko delves into the case of the the nanny who was charged 37 years after the fact with murder for allegedly shaking a baby.

Twitter avatar for @radleybalkoRadley Balko @radleybalko
In addition to Shaken Baby Syndrome and basic fairness issues here, I’ve always wondered why these cases don’t violate the Double Jeopardy clause. They’re trying to convict her twice for the same alleged act. Woman Faces Murder Charge After Man Shaken as Baby Dies at 35Terry McKirchy was arrested after a grand jury in Broward County, Fla., indicted her in the 2019 death of Benjamin Dowling, who was severely disabled after his parents left him in her care in 1984.nytimes.com

July 28th 2021

8 Retweets

Chasten Buttigieg is not meant for Washington. As The Post reports. Not all spouses are ready for the hell-hole of Washington.

Trump was bad at bureaucracy… I know you’re shocked.

Was he joking? Are we talking about the same guy?

Twitter avatar for @kelseybolarKelsey Bolar (Harkness) @kelseybolar
At least when our former president said insulting statements, he was usually joking.

RNC Research @RNCResearch

Joe Biden insults unvaccinated Americans: "You're not nearly as smart as I thought you were" https://t.co/KsMCPY90yp

July 28th 2021

8 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.

Share
← Previous