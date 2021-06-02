'Cruella': Cruelty to Critics

Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (the Washington Post) and Peter Suderman (Reason Magazine) were all underwhelmed by Cruella, Disney’s latest IP-mining cash grab. Plus, they debated about the end of mask mandates in theaters for the fully vaccinated and what it means for our shifting social norms. And if you want to comment or listen to our special members-only episode on long movies we love, make sure to subscribe to Bulwark+ today!