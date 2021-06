Not gonna lie: Today’s episode is a real downer. Dreams of a third party? Crushed. Dreams of a post-Trump future? Crushed. Dreams of thru-hiking the AT? Double-crushed.

It’s like Fantasy Island. But the torture-porn, Blumhouse reboot version.

However, if you want to do some pre-show reading, here’s the Rod Dreher - Eric Metaxas piece we talk about.