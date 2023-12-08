Recently in The Bulwark:

Former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy participate in the fourth Republican presidential primary debate at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on December 6, 2023. (Photo by Jim Watson /AFP via Getty Images)

I’M A MODERATE. In 2018, I voted for Larry Hogan, Maryland’s Republican governor. Four years later, when Republicans nominated an election denier to replace him, I voted for the Democratic nominee, Wes Moore. Give me a sensible conservative party, and I’ll consider it. But that’s not what I’m seeing in Congress or in this year’s Republican presidential debates. I’d like to believe, for instance, that Republicans want a cautious but reasonable immigration policy. I agree with them that our border isn’t secure, that too many people are entering our country illegally, and that our asylum process is being abused. But Wednesday’s presidential debate showed that for too many Republicans, controlling illegal immigration is just the beginning. They want to curtail immigration in general—even during an obvious labor shortage—and part of their underlying motivation is bigotry or appeals to bigotry.

THE HOLOCAUST—THE TARGETED EXTERMINATION of Jews by Nazi Germany during World War II—is such a canonical fact in Western history that we rarely think about the way its reality entered our cultural consciousness. Jason Lantzer, a historian at Butler University in Indiana, seeks to fill some of that gap in his new book Dwight Eisenhower and the Holocaust—and along the way highlights some issues that are regrettably relevant today. While Nazi Germany’s persecution of Jews was hardly a secret to anyone in the United States or Europe (certainly not after the Kristallnacht pogrom of November 1938), the progression, full scope, and the sadistic depravity of those crimes were not known during the war—and in any case, stopping the slaughter of Jews was not the highest priority for Allied leadership, including President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Friday! Hope you have some holiday cheer planned. Tonight, it was visiting the crazy Christmas lights, hot cocoa, and tabletop S’mores.

I left my heart in San Fran Cheesy… The Bulwark, specifically The Next Level crew is coming out to “The City” next year, so save the date: January 18!

Dominion wins again… They now will have access to the text message of Newsmax personnel.

Can McDonald’s break Starbucks and Dunkin? "what would happen if a McDonald's character from the 1980s that was part alien, part surfer, part robot” opened a restaurant? Enter CosMcs.

Appeals Court Upholds, but Narrows… Gag Order on Trump in Election Case.

Not Good! At least for Bob Good, who is not good (in fact, very bad!). Just remember, Virginia chose this chucklefuck over Denver Riggleman (who is not good, but great) but had to rig the primary to do it. Karma’s a chameleon, eh Congressman?

Human costs add up… as Polish truckers blockade Ukraine, reports The Counter Offensive. (Subscribe!)

A deluge of violent messages… How a surge in threats to public officials could disrupt American democracy.

Where Are All the Anti-Trump Republicans? (Aside from here, of course.) Jonathan Martin has this depressing read at Politico.

Fired LSU Professor… Accused of Student Affair, Illegal Anti-CRT Lobbying.

Drew Carey kills it… On his first appearance on the Johnny Carson show.

Adding this to my watch list… Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Amazon.

