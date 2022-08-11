Aug 11 • 39M
Dana Milbank: The 25-Year Crack-Up of the GOP
Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
The lies, conspiracies, demonizing, and sedition didn't start with Trump. The Newt Gingrich era set the ball in motion — and Trump stood on the sidelines, waiting and watching for his shot. Dana Milbank joins Charlie Sykes today.